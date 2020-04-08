Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Thursday amid optimism that some of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic are flattening the infection curve.

The government is considering extending the ongoing national lockdown by 15 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers on Wednesday, though a final decision is expected only after a meeting with all chief ministers on 11 April.

Goldman Sachs cut India's GDP estimate for financial year 2021 to 1.6 percent from 3.3 percent previously, and warned that a nationwide shutdown, social distancing measures and fears among consumers and businesses may lead to a significant contraction in economic activity.

Industry bodies CII and Assocham have called for a bailout package of $200-300 billion along with a host of other incentives for small and medium enterprises to put the Indian economy back on track.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end modestly lower on Wednesday while the rupee plunged by 70 paise to a record low of 76.34 against the dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning while oil prices rose after Algeria confirmed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting scheduled for Thursday will discuss an output cut of 10 million barrels per day.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight after White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told Fox News the U.S. could see the "beginning of a turnaround" after a "bad week for deaths" this week.

Health insurers got an additional boost after Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 3.4 percent to reach their best closing levels in nearly a month.

European markets ended mixed on Wednesday after EU leaders failed to reach an agreement on a response to the economic crisis caused by coronavirus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent.

