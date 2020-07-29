Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat To Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday, but volatility cannot be ruled out ahead of the expiry of July series derivative contracts.

Meanwhile, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020 in areas outside containment zones as a part of Unlock 3.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020, the order mentioned as Covid-19 cases in the country neared the 1.6 million mark.

On the earnings front, telecom major Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the April-June quarter, its fifth in succession, after making one-time provisions related to payment of statutory dues mandated by the Supreme Court of India.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, while the rupee rose by four paise to close at 74.79 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning, while gold eased and the dollar hovered near two-year low against its rivals.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as a number of big-name companies reported better than expected quarterly results, tech leaders testified before Congress and the Fed repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the economy after keeping rate near zero, as expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.2 percent.

European markets closed nearly flat on Wednesday as investors parsed through a deluge of earnings reports and fretted over the coronavirus spread.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent.

