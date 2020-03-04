Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat To Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly higher on Thursday after survey data from IHS Markit showed India's service sector expanded at the fastest pace in seven years in February amid increases in new export orders and business confidence. The corresponding PMI rose to 57.5 from 55.5 in January, marking the strongest growth since January 2013.

Banks could be in focus today after the Union Cabinet gave its go-ahead for the merger of ten public sector banks. Telecom stocks may also see increased activity after reports that the Department of Telecommunications has ordered Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and other telecom operators to immediately clear all dues to the government arising from the Supreme Court's October order.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell about 2 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday before ending off their day's lows. The rupee, however, ended 7 paise higher at 73.22 against the dollar.

Asian markets are trading higher this morning after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a $50 billion aid package to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread worldwide, with more than 90,000 confirmed cases globally.

The dollar found its footing on the back of upbeat economic data released overnight and gold traded flat, while oil prices rose more than 1 percent to recoup losses from the previous session.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight after U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden performed much better than expected in the Super Tuesday primaries.

A measure of U.S. services sector activity jumped to a one-year high in February and private sector employment increased by more than expected in the month, helping ease growth worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked as much as 4.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 3.9 percent and the S&P 500 jumped 4.2 percent.

European markets posted solid gains on Wednesday as the Fed's emergency decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points stirred hopes other major central banks could follow suit.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.4 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.