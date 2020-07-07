Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open largely unchanged on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues as concerns around the coronavirus pandemic continue to linger.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday acknowledged the emerging evidence of airborne spread of the novel coronavirus after an open letter by over 200 scientists outlined evidence that showed floating virus particles can infect people who breathe them in.

Citing a WHO situation report, the central government on Tuesday claimed that the total number of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million population in India are among the lowest in the world.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a volatile session modestly higher on Tuesday, while the rupee settled 25 paise lower at 74.94 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mostly lower this morning after reports that top advisors in the Trump administration are pushing for moves to undermine the Hong Kong dollar's peg to the greenback.

Brazil's currency and stocks slumped after President Jair Bolsonaro said he had tested positive for Covid-19. The U.S. dollar held onto gains and gold hovered near an eight-year high, while oil prices eased on data showing a build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight as several Fed officials warned of challenges to the economy, New York and New Jersey added three more states to their travel advisory, and the U.S. began formal withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence's top aide said during an interview with Bloomberg Radio that the Trump administration wants Congress to cap the next Covid-19 stimulus package at $1 trillion or less.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.1 percent to snap its five-day winning streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent.

European markets pulled back on Tuesday after the European Commission lowered its view for Eurozone GDP growth.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.6 percent. The German DAX gave up 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 1.5 percent.

