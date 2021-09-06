Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat On Mixed Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a flat note Tuesday after recent string of gains. Reliance Industries shares would continue to remain in focus after reports that Reliance Retail is making its foray into the ethnic wear and saree space.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 0.3 percent each on Monday to reach record closing highs.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning as investors assessed the outlook for central bank stimulus and the impact of the Delta virus strain on economic reopening.

The dollar hovered near recent lows as Goldman Sachs Group economists revised down their forecast for growth in the United States economy this year.

Gold firmed up on dollar weakness while oil struggled for direction amid demand concerns after Saudi Arabia cut crude contract prices for Asian buyers.

Bitcoin is undergoing the biggest test in its 12-year history as El Salvador becomes the first country in the world to adopt it as legal tender.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for Labor Day holiday.

In Europe, stocks edged towards record levels on Monday amid bets that central banks in several countries, including Japan and China will announce additional stimulus to keep economic recovery on track.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.7 percent. The German DAX climbed 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent.

