Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat As Trade Worries Resurface

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening largely unchanged on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China is "over," and he linked the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing's not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.

However, he later suggested to the Wall Street Journal his comments were misunderstood.

Closer home, ratings agency Moody's said in its Global Macro Outlook Report that second quarter of the current fiscal will go down in history as the worst quarter for global economy since World War 2 due to pandemic.

Moody's sees India's GDP contracting 3.1 percent in 2020 and growing 6.9 percent in 2021.

IT stocks could be in focus today after U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas for the rest of the year to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty dropped half a percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Monday, while the rupee rose by 17 paise to close at 76.03 against the U.S. dollar amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Asian markets gave up early gains to trade on a flat note on concerns about deteriorating U.S.-China ties and the dollar rose while oil edged lower, giving up early gains.

U.S. stocks gained ground overnight despite several U.S. states, and much of Latin America, particularly Brazil, reporting huge spikes in new coronavirus cases.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.1 percent to extend gains for the seventh straight session and reach a fresh record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.

European markets ended Monday's session lower as traders remained concerned about rising virus infections in the U.S. and other parts of the world.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.8 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both fell by 0.6 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.8 percent.

