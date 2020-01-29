Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat Amid Virus Anxiety

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Thursday as the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in China climbed to 170 as of late Wednesday, with the number of infected patients rising to 7,711.

Investors also await cues from the Budget 2020 being presented in the backdrop of economic growth likely hitting a decade low of 5 percent.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around 0.6 percent on Wednesday after two days of losses. The rupee rose by 7 paise to settle at 71.24 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks remain mostly lower and oil prices fell, while gold extended overnight gains after the Fed spoke about concerns around consistently low inflation.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending narrowly mixed overnight, showing little reaction to the Fed's policy statement, upbeat earnings results from the likes of Apple, Boeing and General Electric and news that Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stocks initially showed little reaction to the Fed's policy statement but steadily lost ground on the heels of a news conference by chairman Jerome Powell.

The Fed held rates steady as expected while offering no new guidance on its balance sheet, but chairman Jerome Powell said there's uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy.

European markets brushed off concerns about the spread of the China coronavirus to close higher on Wednesday.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.

