Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat Amid Mixed Catalysts

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Friday amid mixed catalysts. Global cues remain sluggish amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation in Ukraine as cover while regrouping, resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in the eastern part of the country.

The deputy chief of staff of Ukraine's ground forces said that Russian forces are changing tactics to favor long-range attacks more than direct fighting.

On the positive side, a sharp decline in oil prices could help reduce worries about higher inflation and wider deficits.

After plunging around 7 percent to hit a two-week closing low overnight, oil prices seesawed today ahead of a meeting of consuming nations to discuss a new release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the United States.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning, with sentiment dented by inflation fears and Ukraine tensions.

U.S. stocks tumbled overnight to wrap up their first losing quarter since the first quarter of 2020 as Chinese manufacturing data disappointed, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge reached a new 40-year peak in February and Russian shelling around Ukraine's capital shook hopes for progress in peace talks.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both lost around 1.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 1.5 percent.

European stocks also ended lower on Thursday, suffering their biggest quarterly loss since the early pandemic days of 2020, on concerns about rising inflation and the economic impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.9 percent. The German DAX fell 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.8 percent.

