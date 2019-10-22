Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat Amid Brexit Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Wednesday, with Brexit developments back in focus after British lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal to exit the European Union.

On the earnings front, Axis Bank reported a loss of Rs. 112 crore for the September quarter, hurt by a one-off tax expense. Bajaj Auto, Biocon, HCL Technologies and Hero MotoCorp will unveil their quarterly earnings later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively on Tuesday to snap a six-day winning streak as Infosys shares crashed after whistleblowers accused CEO Salil Parekh of leading an effort to shore up profits through irregular accounting.

The rupee, however, rose by 20 paise to close at a two-week high of 70.94 against the dollar on hopes of partial trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Asian markets dipped this morning, with tech shares pacing declines after Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter revenue well below estimates.

The dollar held broadly weak ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting while oil prices fell on industry data showing U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week.

Overnight, U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end lower as Brexit woes deepened, a measure of home sales fell more than expected in September and earnings proved to be a mixed bag.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.7 percent.

European stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday as investors awaited key Brexit votes and cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.1 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.7 percent.

