Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat Ahead Of Key Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Friday, with telecom companies likely to be in focus after the Supreme Court dismissed their review petitions seeking review of its earlier order asking them to pay Rs 1.47 trillion in past statutory dues by January 23.

Earnings also remain on investors' radar, with prominent companies such as Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies due to report their earnings results later in the day.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended Thursday's session on a firm note, but off record highs reached earlier in the day. The rupee fell by 11 paise to close at 70.93 against the U.S. dollar as oil prices strengthened on optimism that energy demand will grow in 2020.

Asian stocks are moving higher after overnight data signaled strong American consumer demand. Investors shrugged off the latest data from China showing that China's economy weakened to its slowest pace in three decades in 2019.

The world's second-largest economy grew by 6.1 percent last year, its worst performance since 1990, according to a government report.

Gold prices eased as the U.S. dollar held steady after the release of positive data and amid optimism over the interim trade deal. Oil traded flat after rising on Thursday.

U.S. stocks closed at fresh highs overnight as the preliminary U.S.-China trade deal ended 18 months of uncertainty and a batch of largely upbeat data signaled a healthy economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index climbed 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Thursday as the U.S.-China trade deal left many issues unaddressed and the minutes of the European Central Bank's December 11-12 policy meeting revealed that policymakers were mildly optimistic regarding the euro area economic outlook.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2 percent. France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent, while the German DAX finished marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent.

