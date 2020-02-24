Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat After Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly higher on Tuesday after oil prices plunged sharply overnight on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outside China.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.95, or about 3.7 percent, at $51.43 a barrel, on Monday after falling to a low of $50.45 in the session. Brent Crude futures declined $2.20, or about 3.8 percent, to $56.30 a barrel.

Underlying sentiment is likely to remain cautious as the spread of the coronavirus outbreak to regions from Italy to Iran sparked concerns about a pandemic.

China and South Korea today reported more cases of the new virus, while countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman reported their first cases. In Italy, 229 people have tested positive for the virus and seven have died.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday that there is space for further rate cuts despite upside risks to the inflation outlook.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 2 percent on Monday, while the rupee fell by 34 paise to close at more than three-month low of 71.98 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mostly lower this morning despite reports that Tianjin University has successfully developed an oral vaccine to protect against CODV 19.

Oil steadied after the previous day's slump and the euro edged up from recent three-year lows, while gold prices slipped on profit taking after hitting a seven-year high on Monday.

U.S. stocks plunged overnight to extend losses from the previous two sessions as investors grappled with spreading coronavirus fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as much as 3.6 percent to end the session at its lowest closing level in well over two months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 3.7 percent and the S&P 500 plunged 3.4 percent.

European markets nosedived on Monday as the continuing spread of the coronavirus beyond China as well as profit warnings linked to the crisis dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 3.8 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both gave up around 4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 3.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.