Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat After Recent Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a flat note Friday after four days of gains. Pharma stocks would likely be in focus after Lupin's Q3 net loss widened and Aurobindo Pharma reported a marginal drop in quarterly profit.

ACC, Britannia Industries, Emami and NTPC are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings results later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around 0.4 percent on Thursday to extend gains for the fourth straight session after the RBI announced steps to boost credit growth to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as the auto and home segments segment. The rupee settled 6 paise higher at 71.19 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mostly lower this morning as the official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 636 and total infections climbed past 30,000.

The U.S. dollar held near a two-week high versus the yen ahead of China's January trade data and a key U.S. jobs report due out later in the day.

Gold edged higher on fears over the rapidly spreading coronavirus while oil prices rose after Russia agreed to the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee's recommendation for an output cut of 600,000 barrels per day through June.

U.S. stocks extended recent gains overnight to reach fresh record closing highs after China said it would cut in half tariffs on some $75 billion of U.S. imports beginning Feb. 14.

Markets also took note of a barrage of mostly upbeat economic data and Trump's acquittal of impeachment charges.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose around 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index added 0.7 percent.

European markets also extended a rally, with underlying sentiment helped by upbeat economic data from the euro area and the U.S. and a warming of trade relations between the United States and China.

The pan European 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.3 percent.

