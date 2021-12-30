Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening largely unchanged on Friday, with Covid-19 developments likely to be in focus after the Centre urged states and union territories to step up vigil amid a sudden rise in coronavirus cases.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session marginally lower on Thursday amid the expiry of monthly derivative contracts, while the rupee jumped 29 paise to close at 74.42 against the greenback.

Asian stocks were mixed in thin year-end trading, with markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand closed for holidays while those in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are set to close early.

The dollar fluctuated and oil prices fell about 1 percent ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week, while Bitcoin held its December losses.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red overnight as investors weighed the latest moves to contain Covid-19.

In economic releases, data showed that weekly jobless claims in the U.S. totaled 198,000 for the week ended December 25 and Chicago-area business activity rose more than expected in December.

The Dow and the S&P 500 settled down around 0.3 percent each, after having reached record intraday highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent.

European stocks rose slightly on Thursday ahead of year-end holidays. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both inched up around 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

