Sensex, Nifty Seen Marginally Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open marginally lower on Tuesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets and amid reports of a surge in Corona cases in various states of the country. Meanwhile, oil extended gains to hit a two-week high on increasing supply concerns as more companies shun the Red Sea because of increased attacks on commercial vessels by Houthi militants in Yemen.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended Monday's session modestly lower while the rupee dropped 6 paise to close at 83.06 against the dollar.

Asian stocks were mostly lower this morning ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision.

At least 111 people were killed and more than 230 injured after an earthquake hit the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China.

U.S. gold futures were unchanged while the dollar was down slightly ahead of key U.S. economic data due later this week.

U.S. stocks edged higher overnight amid renewed optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year. Merger & acquisition buzz also boosted sentiment.

The Dow inched up marginally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent.

European stocks closed mostly lower on Monday after five straight weeks of gains. The pan European STOXX 600 slipped 0.3 percent.

France's CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent and the German DAX gave up 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.

