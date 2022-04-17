Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - Investors should brace for a weak open on Monday as trading resumes after a four-day holiday weekend.

Domestic markets were shut on April 14 on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and on April 15 for Good Friday.

Banks and IT companies could be in focus as investors react to a mixed bag of earnings from HDFC Bank and Infosys.

Inflation worries may weigh as oil prices climbed on concerns about tighter supply after Libya's National Oil Corporation announced Sunday the closure of production at a major oil field in the country's south.

Ahead of Easter weekend holidays, both Brent and WTI contracts gained more than 2.5 percent on Thursday on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

The Ukraine war has entered the eighth week despite several rounds of ceasefire talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukraine on Sunday vowed to fight to the end in Mariupol after a Russian ultimatum expired for remaining forces to surrender in the Black Sea port city.

