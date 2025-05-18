Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On US Debt Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday as investors fret about the changing geo-political landscape in India's neighborhood as a new bonhomie between Bangladesh, China and Pakistan takes shape silently.

Q4 earnings results, news surrounding the U.S.-India trade deal and foreign fund flows will dictate trend as the week progresses.

Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Paytm, Swiggy, Tata Chemicals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Power and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are among the prominent companies due to unveil their quarterly earnings results this week.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty each jumped around 4 percent last week, recording one of their best weekly performances in recent times, encouraged by a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning after Moody's Ratings downgraded the U.S. credit rating one notch from Aaa to Aa1 due to rising debt and political discord, and China announced anti-dumping duties on plastics from the U.S., EU, Japan and Taiwan.

China's home prices fell at a faster pace in April, adding to investor anxiety over slowing growth.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNN News on Sunday that tariff rates will soon return to a "reciprocal" level if countries don't reach trade agreements during the 90-day pause.

"President Trump has put them on notice that if you do not negotiate in good faith, you will ratchet back up to your April 2 level," Bessent said.

The dollar edged lower in Asian trade and oil prices dipped while gold rebounded to trade above $3,225 per ounce as U.S. fiscal concerns mounted.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday after closing mixed for two straight sessions. Traders largely shrugged off data that showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell to the second-lowest level on record and inflation expectations climbed to multi-decade highs.

The narrower Dow climbed 0.8 percent and gained 3.4 percent for the week on optimism over easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent, extending its winning streak to five sessions and posting a strong weekly gain of over 5 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added half a percent and surged 7.2 percent for the week.

European stocks closed higher on Friday after officials said trade negotiations between the EU and the U.S. are making progress.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX edged up by 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 percent.

