Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Wednesday, with weak global cues and profit taking after recent sharp gains likely to keep underlying sentiment cautious ahead of Thursday's F&O expiry.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that India and the U.S. will have a trade deal "very soon."

Investors now await the market borrowing calendar for October-March to see how the government shall match the fiscal deficit target after announcing tax cuts involving annual revenue loss of Rs 1.45 lakh crore among the Centre and state governments.

According to Bloomberg, the new borrowing calendar is likely to be announced on 30 September to help banks avoid mark-to-market losses.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has described the government's move to slash corporate tax rate as a bold measure and a highly positive step to make India a very attractive destination for foreign investment.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session largely unchanged on Tuesday after two days of stellar rally. The rupee ended down by 7 paise at 71.01 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets edged lower this morning and the dollar nursed losses while oil extended losses after falling over 2 percent on Tuesday on concerns about near term energy demand and amid reports that Saudi Arabia has restored about 75 percent crude output lost after attacks on its facilities.

The British pound strengthened after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to shut down parliament was unlawful.

Overnight, U.S. stocks declined as a measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell by the most in nine months in September and reports suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 0.8 percent.

European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday as fears of a looming recession overshadowed mild optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX slid 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index ended marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index dropped half a percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.