Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Monday as global Covid-19 cases surpassed 67 million, Brexit talks hanged in the balance and a Reuters report said the United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gained nearly 2 percent last week amid vaccine hopes, signs of an economic recovery and continued foreign fund inflows.

Sentiment was also buoyed after the RBI upgraded its GDP target for the current fiscal year and kept interest rates unchanged, as widely expected.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning and oil slipped from its highest levels since March as coronavirus infections across the U.S. continued to rise and the country moved deeper into a holiday season. Large parts of California went back into lockdown after Covid-19 cases spiked to record levels.

U.S. stocks hit record closing highs on Friday as positive news around coronavirus vaccine rollouts and signs that Congress is moving closer to a stimulus package helped investors shrug off data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months.

Government data showed non-farm payroll employment rose by 245,000 jobs in November after increasing by a downwardly revised 610,000 jobs in October.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 469,000 jobs compared to the addition of 638,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Despite the weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate dipped to 6.7 percent in November from 6.9 percent in October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent.

European stocks gained ground on Friday on optimism over a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX gained 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.9 percent.

