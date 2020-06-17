Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower on Thursday as investors monitor continued uptick in new coronavirus cases and the situation at the India-China border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Chief Ministers of 14 States and the Lieutenant-Governor of a Union Territory to think about "Unlock 2", following the graded opening of economic activities under Unlock 1 since June 1.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fluctuated before ending modestly lower on Wednesday amid escalating border tensions with China and a spike in coronavirus cases both at home and abroad. The rupee rose by 4 paise to close at 76.16 against the dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning as spiking coronavirus cases in Beijing and some U.S. states as well as prospects of new lockdowns tempered investor optimism about a quick economic recovery. The dollar gained ground while gold and oil prices slipped

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as traders weighed recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases in a number of southern states.

Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in virtual testimony to the House Financial Services Committee that it would be a concern if Congress were to pull back from the support that it is providing too quickly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.7 percent to snap a three-day winning streak and the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent.

European markets rose for a second day running on Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers battled over another stimulus package and EU leaders prepared to discuss a recovery fund worth 750 billion euros ($843 billion).

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.7 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.2 percent.

