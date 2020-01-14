Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open slightly lower on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would remain in place until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement.

Investors may also react negatively to reports suggesting that the U.S. government is seeking to expand its powers to block shipments of foreign-made goods to China's Huawei.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains on Tuesday to reach fresh record highs while the rupee gave up early gains to end down 1 paise at 70.87 per dollar on the back of weak macro data.

Asian markets remain mostly lower before the signing of a preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and China at a White House ceremony later today. The dollar traded flat while oil prices slipped after snapping a five-session losing streak the previous day.

U.S. stocks fluctuated overnight before closing mixed as investors digested quarterly results from several big-name financial companies and reacted to a Bloomberg report that the U.S. will not remove tariffs on Chinese imports until after the 2020 presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial average edged up 0.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 slid around 0.2 percent.

European markets rose on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the signing of a phase one trade deal by the U.S. and China and took note of a mixed batch of earnings reports from top U.S. banks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both inched up around 0.1 percent.

