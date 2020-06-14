Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday, with disappointing industrial output data and weak global cues amid fears over a second wave of infections in the U.S. and China likely to keep underlying sentiment cautious.

India's industrial output contracted 55.5 percent in April, the sharpest ever, as the nation-wide Covid-19-induced lockdown affected different parts of the economy, official data showed on Friday.

The government said it is not appropriate to compare the IIP of April 2020 with earlier months.

The peak stage of Covid-19 in India may arrive around mid-November when a paucity of isolation and ICU beds and ventilators can arise, a study conducted by researchers from an operations research group constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

On the positive side, India's forex exchange reserves crossed the half-a-trillion-dollar mark for the first time ever for the week ended 5 June 2020, helped by higher foreign inflows, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India revealed.

According to International Monetary Fund data, India currently has the fifth highest foreign exchange reserves behind China, Japan, Switzerland, and Russia.

Asian stocks edged lower this morning after China reported that it had 57 new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of midnight on Saturday — the highest number of infections it has reported in two months. The outbreak was linked to a major wholesale food market, which was shut down Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chinese industrial production and retail sales data for May missed expectations. The dollar held steady before a Bank of Japan policy meeting ending Tuesday while oil prices fell more than 2 percent.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday despite data showing increased coronavirus cases in several states that reopened. Consumer sentiment posted its second monthly gain in early June, helping markets rebound from their biggest rout in 12 weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 1.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.3 percent.

European markets also advanced on Friday after a massive sell-off in the previous session on fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.3 percent. France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose about half a percent, while the German DAX slid 0.2 percent.

