Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Trade Deal Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Wednesday as traders return to their desks after a holiday on Tuesday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti.

India's economic slowdown is getting deeper, with industrial output contracting by a whopping 4.3 percent in September, following a revised 1.4 percent drop in August.

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has predicted that India's GDP growth will slip to a record low of 4.2 percent in the second quarter amid low automobile sales, deceleration in air traffic movements, flattening of core sector growth and declining investment in construction and infrastructure.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fluctuated before finishing marginally higher on Monday while the rupee fell by 19 paise to close near one-month low of 71.47 against the dollar amid worsening political unrest in Hong Kong and renewed concerns over U.S.-China trade deal.

Asian markets fell this morning and oil prices declined on worries about the impact on oil demand from the fallout of the 16-month U.S.-China trade war, while gold traded flat.

U.S. stocks ended off their day's highs overnight after President Trump delivered a political speech and again attacked Federal Reserve monetary policy before claiming that the Chinese are "dying to make a deal".

The president said a significant phase one trade deal with China "could happen soon" but stressed that he would only accept an agreement that is good for U.S. companies and workers.

He didn't offer clarity on a rollback of import tariffs and threatened further increases in tariffs if a deal is not reached.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended on a flat note, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent to reach record closing high.

European markets climbed back to a four-year high on Tuesday, with positive German investor sentiment data and a slew of upbeat earnings reports helping underpin investor sentiment.

Markets also reacted positively to ECB board member Yves Merch's call for more supportive fiscal policy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained half a percent.

