Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Tepid Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower on Friday as investors react to weak global cues and disappointing corporate updates.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) reported a 13.8 percent fall in fiscal-first quarter profit from a year earlier, but said the recovery trajectory will be faster than what was seen during the global financial crisis.

Tata Steel said its consolidated sales fell an annual 22.8 percent to 5.28 million tonnes (MT) during the April-June quarter, as the Covid-19 outbreak and ensuing mobility restrictions impacted industrial activity and consumer sentiment across all geographies.

Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) retail sales for June fell 24.9 percent from a year earlier, but improved month-on-month through the quarter.

India's GDP will contract by 3 percent in FY21 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, assuming the economy will open up fully from mid-August, foreign brokerage Bank of America said. The brokerage said the contraction may go up to 5 percent if the crisis prolongs.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose over 1 percent on Thursday, while the rupee rose by two paise to close at 74.99 against the dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning amid growth concerns and as mainland China shares fell for the first time since June 29.

The United States reported at least 60,565 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the largest single-day tally of cases by any country since the virus emerged late last year in China.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as data showed that initial unemployment claims remain elevated and the relentless surge in coronavirus cases across America raised fears of another lockdown in several states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose half a percent to reach a record closing high.

European markets ended lower on Thursday as rising Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world fueled concerns about economic growth.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.8 percent. The German DAX edged down marginally, France's CAC 40 index lost 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 1.7 percent.

