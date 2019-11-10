Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Tepid Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open slightly lower on Monday as investors parse the latest developments in the trade conflict and keep an eye on flaring tensions in Hong Kong.

The Ayodhya verdict may not have any major impact on overall investor sentiment in the truncated week, with markets likely to remain closed on Tuesday for "Gurunanak Jayanti".

As the quarterly earnings season draws to a close, the focus now shifts to a slew of macroeconomic data due this week amid rising concerns over economic growth.

This week's economic releases include reports on industrial output, retail inflation and wholesale inflation.

On the earnings front, Coal India Ltd, Hindalco Industries and NMDC will unveil their quarterly earnings results this week.

Asian markets remain subdued this morning after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks with China had moved more slowly than he would have liked and that China very much wants to make a deal.

Meanwhile, inflation data from China proved to be a mixed bag, with the consumer price index rising at its fastest pace in almost eight years, while a measure of producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October.

The dollar held near multi-week highs while oil prices slipped on renewed caution over the prospects of a U.S.-China trade deal.

U.S. stocks inched up on Friday to reach record closing highs as a measure of consumer sentiment showed improvement and Walt Disney's third-quarter earnings beat forecasts, helping offset comments by President Trump there had been incorrect reports about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs on China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up marginally and the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent.

European markets fell on Friday after a report from Reuters said the idea of rolling back tariffs faced fierce internal opposition from Trump's advisers.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index edged down marginally and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.6 percent.

