Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Friday amid growth worries after credit rating agency Fitch Ratings slashed India's economic growth projections to 0.8 percent in the current fiscal, citing disruptions caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns.

Given the extent of damage to the economy from disruption to business, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said GDP growth will remain between -0.9 percent and 1.5 percent in 2020-21.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message that the coronavirus pandemic is "a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis."

Meanwhile, India is set to lead the annual meeting at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters of the global health body next month, media reports suggest.

Benchmark indexes rose about 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively on Thursday to extend gains for the second straight session on hopes the Modi government will unveil another stimulus package to mitigate the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning while the dollar is heading for its best week since early April.

Oil climbed back above $17 a barrel after some producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output swiftly to try to counter the evaporation in global demand for fuels caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed overnight as investors reacted to troubling labor market data, rebounding oil prices and reports suggesting that Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental coronavirus drug failed its first randomized clinical trial. The company, however, said the study was unable to provide statistically meaningful conclusions due to low enrollment.

European markets closed higher on Thursday as a continued rebound in oil prices helped offset data showing collapsing business activity in Europe.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.9 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both jumped about 1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index gained 0.9 percent.

