Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Fed Chair Warning

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Thursday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the first set of relief measures under the combined Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package.

The first tranche of measures includes Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral-free loans for small businesses and a Rs 30,000 crore lifeline to non-bank and housing finance companies (NBFCs) to help the economy tide over disruptions caused by the coronavirus lockdown. She has unveiled credit line worth Rs 6 lakh crore for MSMEs, NBFCs, MFS, and discoms.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 2 percent on Wednesday and the rupee rose by 5 paise to 75.46 against the U.S. dollar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive new financial package that will be around 10 percent of the GDP.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning as Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered a sober view of the U.S. economy and an independent board charged with overseeing billions in U.S. federal retirement dollars announced it would indefinitely delay plans to invest in some Chinese companies.

Meanwhile, a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was quickly rejected by Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

The dollar held onto gains against major currencies and gold inched higher while oil prices traded mixed after the EIA weekly petroleum status report showed a surprising decline in crude oil inventories.

U.S. stocks hit a three-week low overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession from the viral outbreak and urged Congress and the White House to act further to counter what is likely to be a severe downturn.

Powell also said that negative interest rates are not under consideration, but the Fed will continue to use all tools to their fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is well under way.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 1.8 percent.

European markets closed sharply lower on Wednesday as investors continued to fret about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.9 percent. The German Dax tumbled 2.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index plummeted 2.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.