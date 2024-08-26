Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower As Focus Shifts To Nvidia's Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a cautious note Tuesday after expectations that global central banks would lower borrowing costs spurred a rotation out of technology heavyweight stocks into more economically sensitive sectors on Wall Street overnight.

Investors now await quarterly earnings from artificial intelligence darling NVIDIA this week for more insights into whether the AI trade remains in play.

Meanwhile, the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East has lessened in the short term but Iran still poses a significant danger as it considers striking Israel, America's top general, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, said on Monday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both jumped around 0.8 percent each on Monday as the dollar and bond yields sagged on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish speech.

The rupee ended 1 paise higher at 83.90 against the dollar due to steady month-end demand.

Asian markets fluctuated this morning, the dollar and Treasury yields edged up, and gold slipped towards $2,500 per ounce ahead of key U.S. inflation figures due this week.

Oil steadied after surging more than 7 percent in the previous three sessions on supply concerns stemming from heightened Middle East tensions and news of production cuts in Libya.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as chip shares declined ahead of Nvidia's (NVDA) eagerly awaited earnings later in the week.

Treasury yields edged up slightly as oil prices jumped on supply concerns and data showed new orders for long-lasting goods in the U.S. rose the most in four years in July.

The Dow inched up 0.2 percent to reach a new record closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent.

European stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday amid light volumes. The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 finished marginally lower.

The German DAX ended flat with a negative bias while France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2 percent. The U.K. markets were closed for a national holiday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.