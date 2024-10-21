Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower As Bond Yields Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as investors react to weak global cues and an uptrend in oil prices overnight amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

In spite of the rising geopolitical tensions, India's growth outlook is supported by robust domestic consumption and investment demand, the October Bulletin from the Reserve Bank said and projected real GDP growth to come in at 7.2 percent for the fiscal 2025.

Benchmark indexes ended Monday's session slightly lower after a choppy session. The rupee ended flat at 84.07 against the dollar.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as bond yields surged on cooling expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The U.S. dollar clung to a two-and-half-month high, and gold held near record levels while oil dipped slightly after climbing almost 2 percent on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, but any breakthrough looks elusive.

Israel is accelerating military operations to push Hezbollah away from its northern border while thrusting into Gaza's densely packed Jabalia refugee camp in an attempt to seal off northern Gaza from the rest of the enclave.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight as bond yields jumped and investors geared up for key earnings. In economic news, data showed the leading economic index fell more than expected in September.

The 10- and 30-year Treasury yields hit almost three-month closing highs on growing worries about the prospects of a rising U.S. deficit and fears about higher-for-longer interest rates.

The Dow gave up 0.8 percent to log its biggest fall in two weeks and snap a three-session winning streak. The S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed lower on Monday, with earnings, Middle East tensions and the looming U.S. presidential election garnering investor attention.

The pan European STOXX 600 dropped 0.7 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both fell around 1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped half a percent.

