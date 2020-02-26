Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower At Open As Pandemic Fears Mount

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to extend recent losses on Thursday as Microsoft joined iPhone maker Apple Inc. and PC company HP Inc. in reducing its forward estimates, citing supply-chain disruptions related to the coronavirus.

Caution ahead of today's F&O expiry and macroeconomic data due by the end of the week may also keep underlying sentiment cautious.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 1 percent on Wednesday to extend losses for a fourth straight session, while the rupee rose by 20 paise to settle at 71.65 against the U.S. dollar, extending gains for the second day running.

Asian markets extended their losing streak this morning as South Korea, Italy and Iran emerged as new epicenters of the virus outbreak and Brazil reported its first infection.

U.S. President Donald Trump, however, played down the risks and named Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the government's response to the coronavirus.

The U.S. dollar held gains against the yen, while oil prices fell for a fifth day on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand.

U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight session overnight as several American and European companies warned the coronavirus outbreak would impact their supply lines and earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid half a percent to a four-month closing low and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent to a nearly three-month closing low, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent.

European markets ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note as investors remained concerned about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended virtually unchanged. The German DAX edged down 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.

