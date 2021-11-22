Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower At Open After Jump In Yields

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a subdued note Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues and amid concerns over high valuations and FIIs continuing their selling spree.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled around 2 percent each on Monday while the rupee slipped 12 paise to close at 74.42 against the greenback.

India's GDP growth is likely to be around 8.1 percent in the second quarter of the current financial year and in the range of 9.3-9.6 percent during fiscal 2022, according to an SBI research report.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning and gold hovered near a two-week low as Treasury yields and the dollar jumped on concerns over quicker policy tightening following Powell's renomination to head the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices were little changed ahead of an expected announcement by the U.S. on a coordinated release of reserves.

An OPEC+ delegate was quoted saying on Monday that the global oil producing alliance might adjust its production plans if consuming countries released their reserves to get more supply on the market.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chairman and current Fed Governor Lael Brainard as vice chair.

The S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.3 percent as Treasury yields jumped after the announcement. The Dow ended flat with a positive bias.

European stocks also ended mixed on Monday despite rising coronavirus cases across Europe and fresh restrictions on movements on several countries in the continent.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index slid 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.