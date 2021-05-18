Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Wednesday after three days of gains. Market action is likely to be stock-specific, with companies like Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Infosys in focus.

The resurgence of COVID has dented economic activity in the first half of the first quarter of 2021-22, but the loss of momentum is not as severe as it was at this time a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its 'State of the Economy' report.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1.2 percent each on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session, while the rupee closed up by 17 paise at seven-week peak of 73.05 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning, with benchmark indexes in Australia, New Zealand and Japan falling 1-2 percent amid warnings of higher inflation. Markets are closed in Hong Kong and South Korea for holidays.

Gold hovered near a four-month high as the dollar weakened ahead of the release of minutes from Federal Reserve's April policy meeting later in the day. Oil prices fell over 1 percent to extend overnight losses after a tweet from BBC Persia implied that progress had been made in the Iran nuclear talks.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies slumped after China reiterated that digital tokens can't be used as a form of payment.

U.S. stocks ended lower for a second straight session overnight as investors digested disappointing housing data and weighed signs of rising inflation.

The Dow shed 0.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.9 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Tuesday despite optimism around several countries easing pandemic restrictions.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index eased 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher after upbeat jobs data.

