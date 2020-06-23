Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open slightly lower on Wednesday after the recent string of gains. The finance ministry said in a statement that "early green shoots" of economic revival are visible across sectors like agricultural procurement, fertilizer sales, energy consumption, freight movement, digital transactions and forex earnings.

Separately, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, said in an interview with Bloomberg that a V-shaped recovery for the economy is possible this year, provided a vaccine is found to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid escalating border tensions with China, the government is considering erecting tariff barriers and other obstacles to curb usage of Chinese equipment across power generation, distribution and transmission projects, media reports suggest.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty soared around 1.5 percent on Tuesday to extend gains for a fourth straight session and close at nearly four-month highs.

The rupee rose by 37 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 75.66 against the U.S. dollar amid persistent foreign fund inflows and on easing border tensions with China.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as investors fretted about a second wave of coronavirus infections. Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after U.S. President Donald Trump said he is largely supportive of sending Americans another round of stimulus checks.

The euro hovered near one-week high and gold prices rose, while oil extended losses from the previous session.

U.S. stocks rose for a second straight session overnight, but ended well off their day's lows as reports of a spike in virus cases in some states offset positive news out of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7 percent to reach fresh record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.

European markets showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday as investors cheered upbeat economic data from the euro area, news of significant relaxations to lockdown rules in Britain and Trump's reassuring comments on the U.S.-China trade deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.3 percent. The German DAX spiked 2.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.2 percent.

