Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Wednesday as the nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases in India inched closer to the 1.5-lakh mark.

In terms of daily increase in number of cases, India now ranks fourth - after the U.S., Brazil and Russia.

Rating agency Crisil said the recession in the current year could be India's fourth since Independence and perhaps its worst. It expects the Indian economy to contract by as much as 25 percent during the first quarter and by 5 percent this fiscal.

Fitch also projected a 5 percent contraction of economy in current fiscal, on account of slump in economic activities.

A continuous standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) may also weigh on sentiment as the day progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end slightly lower on Tuesday, while the rupee rose by 29 paise to close at 75.66 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed in cautious trade as rising U.S.-China tensions tempered optimism about the global economy recovering from the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday the country was working on a strong response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong, without giving further details.

Hundreds of riot police took up posts around Hong Kong's legislature ahead of a debate over a bill that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem.

The dollar edged higher and gold traded flat, while oil prices fell about 1 percent in Asian trading on demand worries.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as all 50 states partially eased lockdown restrictions and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon made some optimistic comments about the economic recovery and the health of his bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent.

European markets closed higher on Tuesday as green shoots of economic recovery emerged and investors tracked positive developments in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.1 percent. The German DAX rose 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.2 percent.

