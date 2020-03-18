Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to extend recent losses on Thursday amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. A sharp fall in oil prices overnight and the latest promise of stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB) may help limit the downside to some extent.

The ECB said it would buy 750 billion euro ($820 billion) in bonds through 2020, opening the door to buy Greek sovereign bonds for the first time since the country's sovereign debt crisis.

In another development, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation on Wednesday providing billions of dollars to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.

The dollar held near a three-year high as the virus outbreak worsened, with Italy reporting the largest single-day death toll from coronavirus since the outbreak began in China in late 2019. The virus has killed more than 8,700 people globally and infected more than 212,000.

Crude oil prices hovered near their lowest level in about eighteen years on growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia following disagreement about production cuts in the recent concluded OPEC+ meeting.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $6.58, or 24 percent, at $20.37 a barrel on Wednesday, the lowest settlement price since February 2002. The contract fell to a low of $20.06 a barrel in the session.

The fall was the second biggest single-day drop for crude oil futures, after the about 33 percent tumble recorded on January 17, 1991.

Brent Crude futures were down by about $4.20, or over 14 percent, when the contract fell to a low of $24.53 in the session.

U.S. stocks tumbled again overnight as the number of coronavirus infections kept climbing, creating more uncertainty about how badly the economy is getting hit. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 6.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 4.7 percent and the S&P 500 lost 5.2 percent.

European markets tanked on Wednesday as mounting fears about an imminent recession outweighed stimulus announcements from governments and central banks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 3.9 percent. The German DAX plunged 5.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index plummeted 5.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 4.1 percent.

Indian shares fell for the third day running on Wednesday, with key benchmark indexes dropping to their lowest levels in three years, as a spreading coronavirus pandemic threatened to bring the world to a halt and prompted investors to liquidate nearly everything for cash in a flight to safety.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 1,709.58 points, or 5.59 percent, at 28,869.51, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 498.25 points, or 5.56 percent, to 8,468.80.

