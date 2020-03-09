Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow global peers lower on Tuesday as fears intensified over the spread of the coronavirus.

The threat of a pandemic has become very real, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, as the novel coronavirus got a foothold in many countries and caused more economic damage.

China recorded another new low in its coronavirus outbreak while the total topped 110,000 across the world. 45 cases have been reported In India so far.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty plunged around 5 percent on Monday amid a global market rout, while the rupee slumped by another 30 paise to end at a 17-month low of 74.17 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as U.S. equity futures rebounded after overnight carnage.

Oil prices rose along with bond yields after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the administration will propose a relief package, including a payroll tax cut, in an effort to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. Gold prices fell 1 percent as stimulus hopes helped lift the dollar.

U.S. stocks fell again overnight as the oil price plunge added to nervousness spurred by the spreading coronavirus. Trading was suspended for 15 minutes after the S&P 500 opened with a 7 percent cut, the prescribed limit for a lower circuit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 7.8 percent in its worst day since 2008. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 7.3 percent and the S&P 500 slumped 7.6 percent.

European stocks tanked on Monday as mounting fears about rapidly spreading coronavirus and falling crude oil prices rendered the mood extremely bearish.

The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 7.4 percent. The German DAX lost 7.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index plummeted 8.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 7.7 percent.

