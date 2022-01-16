Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening in the red on Monday, with global cues, the latest Covid-19 developments and the latest batch of earnings results likely to be in focus. Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and Reliance Industries are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings results in the coming days.

Market participants will also react to the earnings from HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank at open.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning as a slew of Chinese economic data confirmed the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending, prompting Beijing to cut some key lending rates by a sizable 10 basis points.

The dollar clung to a late week bounce while Brent crude futures held at their highest in more than three years on bets that supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors digested disappointing fourth-quarter results from big U.S. banks and a mixed bag of economic reports on retail sales, consumer sentiment and industrial production.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.6 percent to bounce off a three-month closing low and the S&P 500 inched up marginally while the Dow dipped 0.6 percent. European stocks finished lower on Friday as investors digested a fresh round of hawkish comments from Fed officials and watched the unfolding geopolitical situation surrounding Ukraine.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 fell around 1 percent. The German DAX shed 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.

