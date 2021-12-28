Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad lower on Wednesday after a megacap technology selloff weighed on Wall Street overnight.

Covid-19 developments would be in focus after the government approved two more vaccines, as well as Merck's Covid-19 pill for restricted use.

A Yellow Alert with its host of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been announced in Delhi amid a spike in virus cases.

In economic news, the Indian economy will likely maintain a real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 9 percent in FY22 and FY23 amid the Omicron uncertainty, ratings and research firm Icra said.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped about 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent respectively, on Tuesday while the rupee rose sharply by 35 paise to close at a one-month high of 74.66 against the greenback, extending gains to the ninth straight session.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning, as most regional markets resumed trading after a holiday break. Volumes were thin head of year-end holidays.

Beijing's tightening oversight of overseas share sales and economic risks from a property slowdown also weighed on markets.

Treasury yields fell and a dollar gauge inched higher while crude oil held an advance to the highest in more than a month.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight as investors cashed in on recent gains on hopes the global economic recovery can weather risks from the Omicron virus variant and tightening monetary policy.

The Dow edged up 0.3 percent to extend gains for the fifth straight day while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent to snap a four-day winning streak.

European stocks rose on Tuesday in thin holiday trade after the release of strong holiday season sales figures in the United States.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent while the U.K. markets were closed for a holiday.

