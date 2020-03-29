Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower As Virus Worries Mount

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open sharply lower on Monday as the coronavirus crisis deepened. The countrywide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark and the death toll reached 27 on Sunday even as the central and state governments try hard to check the spread by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons.

During his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has apologized to the nation, especially the poor, for the "inconvenience" caused by the 21-day lockdown but added that India should win the war against coronavirus.

Asian markets fell, U.S. stock futures retreated and bond yields remained under pressure amid fears that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months. Globally, the number of infections has risen to 700,000.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to reopen U.S. businesses in weeks even as he extended guidelines for social restrictions to April 30. Japan said it would expand its entry ban to include citizens traveling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe.

"It is clear that we have entered a recession" that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reportedly said.

Gold edged up as the dollar continued to slide after suffering its biggest weekly decline in more than a decade last week. Oil extended losses on concerns about the demand outlook.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday to snap a three-day winning streak despite the House of Representatives approving a $2 trillion package to address the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite give up 3.8 percent and the S&P 500 declined 3.4 percent.

European markets retreated on Friday as the U.S. surpassed China as the country with the most coronavirus cases and EU leaders failed to agree on a common economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 3.3 percent. The German DAX shed 3.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index plummeted 4.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 nosedived 5.3 percent.

