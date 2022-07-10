Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower As TCS Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a cautious note Monday after TCS reported lower-than-expected profit and margin numbers, and upbeat U.S. jobs data suggested the inflation outlook could rise more quickly than officials had feared.

ACC, Delta Corp, HCL Tech and Tata Elxsi are among the prominent companies due to unveil their quarterly earnings this week.

Telecom stocks may come under selling pressure after Adani Group entered the 5G spectrum auction race to provide a private network for airports and its ports business.

Asian stocks were mostly lower this morning, though Japan's Nikkei rose about 1 percent after the country's governing party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in a parliamentary election Sunday.

Treasury yields climbed and the safe-haven dollar stood tall as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data this week for additional clues on the Fed's approach to rate policy and its inflation flight.

Oil prices traded mixed in Asian trading after ending higher for a second day running on Friday.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday as stronger-than-expected jobs data helped ease growth worries but added to expectations of another 75-bps rate hike at the upcoming Fed meeting later this month.

The Dow slipped 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 eased marginally while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent.

Data showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 372,000 jobs in June while analysts had forecast 268,000 jobs. The jobless rate stabilized at its historically low level of 3.6 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Friday after the release of U.S. jobs report.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose half a percent. The German DAX climbed 1.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended little changed after the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.