Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower As China GDP Data Disappoints

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Friday as investors await key earnings from the likes of Ambuja Cements, Reliance Industries and L&T Technology Services.

Global cues, oil price movements and the direction of rupee may sway sentiment as the day progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday while the rupee climbed 27 paise to close at 71.16 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed after official data showed that China's economy grew at the slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter, raising pressure on policymakers to roll out more measures. Gold held steady and the dollar declined while oil remains little changed.

Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains as a string of earnings topped forecasts, Turkey agreed to pause its Syria assault, and U.K. and EU negotiators reached a last-minute agreement on a draft Brexit deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Thursday as upbeat statements from Beijing and Washington on the trade front were offset by doubts over whether a Brexit deal can win the approval of fractious British parliament.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent.

