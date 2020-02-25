Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening notably lower on Wednesday as concerns grew over the spread of the COVID-19 virus outside of China. The virus claimed almost 3,000 lives in mainland China but has spread to dozens of other countries.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fluctuated before finishing modestly lower on Tuesday while the rupee rose by 13 paise to close at 71.85 against the U.S. dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Asian markets are deep in the red this morning and the dollar slipped while gold headed back towards a more-than seven-year high hit earlier this week.

Oil prices rose on short covering after tumbling overnight on concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.53, or about 3 percent, at $49.90 a barrel on Tuesday, the lowest settlement in about two weeks. Brent crude futures declined $1.48 to $54.86 a barrel.

U.S. stocks fell for the fourth straight session overnight and yields on 10-year and 30-year Treasuries teetered near record lows as the coronavirus spread to new countries including Spain and Romania, and officials said it was "a rapidly escalating epidemic."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 3.2 percent to its lowest closing level in nearly four months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 2.8 percent and the S&P 500 slumped 3 percent.

European markets gave up early gains to end sharply lower on Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Italy and across the world.

The pan European Stoxx 600 lost 1.8 percent. The German DAX, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 index all tumbled around 1.9 percent.

