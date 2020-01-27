Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow their global peers lower on Tuesday, though encouraging earnings results from the likes of HDFC and Indigo may help limit the downside to some extent.

Mortgage lender HDFC's quarterly profit jumped nearly four times on the back of fair value gain from the merger of Gruh Finance with Bandhan Bank.

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation reported over twofold jump in profit for the December quarter on higher revenue.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell more than 1 percent on Monday while the rupee fell by 10 paise to close at 71.43 against the U.S. dollar, extending losses for a third straight session.

Asian stocks are moving lower this morning as investors continued to fret about the economic and human impact of China's deadly coronavirus.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 100 in China, while confirmed cases in the Hubei province are now totaling 2,714.

The Chinese yuan mired near its weakest level in a month in offshore trade and oil slipped to a more than three-month low on concerns about the outlook for energy demand, while gold held near three-week high.

U.S. stocks tumbled overnight, with all three indexes suffering their worst single-day losses in months, as worries about the spread of the China virus weighed on travel, tourism and hospitality stocks as well as companies with major exposure to China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both dropped around 1.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.9 percent.

European markets also plunged on Monday as investors fretted about the coronavirus outbreak in China and its impact on the global economy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 lost 2.3 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both slumped 2.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 2.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.