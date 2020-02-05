Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower Ahead Of RBI Meet

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad lower on Thursday after three days of gains. Investors will keep an eye on oil prices movements as reports of possible medical advances to combat the coronavirus outbreak in China fueled speculation that fuel demand could rebound in the world's biggest oil importer.

Oil prices are up over 1 percent in Asian deals after climbing more than 2 percent on Wednesday despite data showing a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended January 31.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 will be out later today, with market participants expecting no change in interest rates amid surge in inflation.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty climbed around 0.9 percent each on Wednesday to extend gains for a third straight session while the rupee ended almost flat at 71.25 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets edged up this morning and gold held steady while the dollar stood tall after the release of positive economic data.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as coronavirus fears abated and encouraging macroeconomic data on private sector employment and service sector activity helped ease growth concerns.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent to post a record closing high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent.

European stocks also moved to the upside on Wednesday after reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.2 percent. The German DAX jumped 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent.

