Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower After Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Wednesday as investors react to reports suggesting that the Modi government is mulling extending the nationwide coronavirus lockdown beyond April 14 amid requests from the States.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India stands at 4,789 as the country entered the fifteenth day of a 21-day countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly disease. Around 124 people have died due to the disease.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 9 percent on Tuesday while the rupee surged by 49 paise to close at 75.64 against the dollar.

Asian stocks remain little changed this morning after two sessions of sharp gains. U.S. crude futures rose over 5 percent after falling as much as 9.4 percent overnight as the Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for crude oil prices for the year.

U.S. stocks ended a volatile session lower overnight as New York and New Jersey recorded one-day highs for coronavirus deaths and President Donald Trump attacked the W.H.O. for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 900 points before giving up all gains to end the session down 0.1 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent.

European markets closed higher for a second successive session on Tuesday after Spain and Italy reported signs of improvement in the coronavirus situation and Austria and Denmark announced timelines for ending their lockdowns.

The pan European Stoxx 600 surged 1.9 percent. The German DAX spiked 2.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 2.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 2.2 percent.

