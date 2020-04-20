Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower After Historic Oil Plunge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open sharply lower on Tuesday as a historic plunge in oil prices raised concerns about how deep the economic slowdown will be this quarter.

The global death toll due to Covid-19 crossed 1,70,000-mark, while the total cases of the infection jumped above 24,00,000.

India has currently 17,656 confirmed cases including 14,255 active cases and 2,841 cured/discharged cases and 559 deaths.

As several countries begin to ease restrictive measures, the World Health Organization chief warned that the worst was yet to come in the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, to help the Centre tide over mismatches between revenues and expenditure, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the amount that the Union government can borrow from it for the short term to Rs. 2 trillion for the first half of 2020-21.

Separately, capital market regulator SEBI said that stricter surveillance measures to tackle market volatility amid coronavirus pandemic will continue till May 28.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session narrowly mixed on Monday as market attention shifted to the quarterly earnings season and investors looked forward to another stimulus package from the government to deal with coronavirus fallout.

The rupee fell by 14 paise to settle at 76.54 against the U.S. dollar amid a broad-based strengthening of the greenback against other major currencies. Asian markets were moving lower this morning and gold prices eased on a firmer dollar while oil prices rebounded above zero.

U.S. stocks fell overnight to finish near session lows overnight after May oil futures took historic plunge to end at negative-$37.63 a barrel and reports suggested that Senators were in a deadlock over potential additional emergency funds for small businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1 percent and the S&P 500 lost 1.8 percent.

European markets closed slightly higher amid signs that coronavirus infections have peaked in parts of the world.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.7 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose about half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent.

