Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open As Sino-US Talks Continue

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Tuesday as top officials from the U.S. and China continue their trade talks for a second day today to resolve their differences and ease tensions over rare-earth minerals and technology shipments.

There was no significant breakthrough after the first day of negotiations but U.S. President Donald Trump touted progress in talks with "not easy" China, adding he was only getting good reports.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters the meeting was "good" while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called the discussions "fruitful."

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended modestly higher on Monday, with banks and financials leading the surge. The rupee ended on a flat note at 85.63 against the dollar.

Asian markets were moving higher this morning, while the dollar steadied around levels last seen in 2023 ahead of key U.S. inflation and consumer sentiment reports due this week. Gold edged lower while oil held an advance to hover near multi-week highs.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors waited for details about the U.S.-China trade talks that kicked off in London to resolve trade issues between the two economic giants.

The S&P 500 inched up marginally to extend gains for a second straight session and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3 percent to reach a new three-month closing high, while the narrower Dow ended marginally lower.

European stocks settled lower on Monday after a cautious session. The pan European STOXX 600 ended flat with a negative bias.

The German DAX dipped half a percent, France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.

