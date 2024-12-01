Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Monday after Wall Street's main indexes inched higher in a shortened Black Friday trading session.

Overall gains, however, are likely to be remain limited after India's Q2 GDP data came in much lower at 5.4 percent against the estimate of 6.5 percent.

Global factors like political uncertainty in France, Donald Trump seeking a commitment from the BRICS nations on using the dollar and a mixed set of economic data from China may also lead to profit taking at higher levels as the session progresses.

Automotive stocks could be in focus today as companies release their monthly sales figures.

The upcoming RBI policy meeting on December 6 remains on investors' radar, with market participants awaiting clarity on the start of rate cuts and growth prospects.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning, the dollar started the week modestly and gold prices were down nearly 1 percent while oil ticked higher after the release of Chinese data.

U.S. stocks ended Friday's abbreviated session mostly higher following the Thanksgiving Day holiday the previous day.

The Dow rose 0.4 percent, and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent to reach new record closing highs as the year-end holiday season kicked off.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8 percent on the prospect of softer-than-expected U.S. curbs on chip equipment sales to China.

European stocks closed higher on Friday after the release of German retail sales, unemployment, French GDP and Eurozone inflation data.

The pan European STOXX 600 advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX rallied 1 percent, France's CAC 40 jumped 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.