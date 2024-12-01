News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

December 01, 2024 — 09:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Monday after Wall Street's main indexes inched higher in a shortened Black Friday trading session.

Overall gains, however, are likely to be remain limited after India's Q2 GDP data came in much lower at 5.4 percent against the estimate of 6.5 percent.

Global factors like political uncertainty in France, Donald Trump seeking a commitment from the BRICS nations on using the dollar and a mixed set of economic data from China may also lead to profit taking at higher levels as the session progresses.

Automotive stocks could be in focus today as companies release their monthly sales figures.

The upcoming RBI policy meeting on December 6 remains on investors' radar, with market participants awaiting clarity on the start of rate cuts and growth prospects.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning, the dollar started the week modestly and gold prices were down nearly 1 percent while oil ticked higher after the release of Chinese data.

U.S. stocks ended Friday's abbreviated session mostly higher following the Thanksgiving Day holiday the previous day.

The Dow rose 0.4 percent, and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent to reach new record closing highs as the year-end holiday season kicked off.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8 percent on the prospect of softer-than-expected U.S. curbs on chip equipment sales to China.

European stocks closed higher on Friday after the release of German retail sales, unemployment, French GDP and Eurozone inflation data.

The pan European STOXX 600 advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX rallied 1 percent, France's CAC 40 jumped 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.