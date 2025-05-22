Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields eased on improved U.S. data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that he still sees a path to interest rate cuts later this year.

In another significant development, the U.S. Supreme Court strongly suggested that Federal Reserve board members would have greater protection against being fired by a president.

That said, volatility cannot be ruled out and higher levels may attract profit taking as a Republican tax cut bill heads to Senate for debate.

Markets will also react to earnings from Sun Pharma, Ramco Cements and Grasim Industries, while results from JSW Steel, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark Pharma, BEML, Reliance Infrastructure and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are awaited.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.8 percent each on Thursday after a spike in U.S. Treasury yields.

The rupee dropped 39 paise to close at 86.07 against the greenback, marking a one-month low and extending losses for the third straight session.

Asian stocks were broadly higher this morning, with Japan's Nikkei leading regional gains as a key inflation gauge accelerated to the fastest clip in more than two years.

The dollar was set to snap a four-week winning streak, while Treasuries steadied after rallying across the curve Thursday.

Oil prices declined and headed for a weekly drop as OPEC+ weighs another bumper production increase.

Gold ticked up and headed for the biggest weekly gain in more than a month as concerns about the U.S. fiscal deficit boosted the metal's safe-haven demand appeal.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed overnight as the House of Representatives passed a controversial bill that could add trillions to the federal government's already massive debt and widen the deficit at a time when the economy is facing the risk of stagflation due to tariff uncertainty.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent as Treasury yields eased from recent highs on improved readings concerning business activity, output expectations, weekly jobless claims and existing home sales. The Dow and the S&P 500 both finished marginally lower.

European stocks retreated from two-month highs on Thursday, pressured by weak PMI data and U.S. debt concerns.

The pan European STOXX 600 declined 0.6 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dipped by half a percent while France's CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent.

