Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend. Indian stock markets were closed on Monday for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Tech stocks could be in focus today after the Trump administration announced a pause in tariffs for phones, computers and consumer electronics, though officials insisted it was only a pause before new tech tariffs are implemented.

Trading activity of foreign investors, any new developments on the U.S.-China tariff war front along with the latest quarterly earnings announcements may sway sentiment as the week progresses.

On the earnings front, IT majors Wipro and Infosys along with private banking majors HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are set to publish their financial results this week.

In economic releases, WPI and CPI data are set to be released this week. Domestic markets will remain closed on Friday due to Good Friday.

Asian markets were mixed this morning after rising sharply in the previous session. Japan's Nikkei average was up over 1 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump said he is exploring a pause in auto tariffs to allow time for supply chain adjustments.

At the same time, the White House has announced trade probes into semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, seen as a precursor to imposing tariffs that threaten to broaden Trump's sweeping U.S. trade war.

Treasuries were steady and the dollar index edged higher while gold was slightly lower. Oil traded higher, with U.S.-Iran discussions in focus.

U.S. stocks rose in a choppy session overnight as tech shares surged following a surprise U.S. tariff exemption of smartphones and computers, as well as other devices and components such as semiconductors, from President Trump's new "reciprocal" tariffs.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both climbed around 0.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 percent.

European stocks ended Monday's session on a buoyant note as investors cheered news of a U.S. tariff exemption for some tech items.

The pan European STOXX 600 climbed 2.7 percent. The German DAX jumped 2.9 percent, France's CAC 40 rallied 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 2.1 percent.

