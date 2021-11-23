Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher On Growth Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Wednesday after various analysts and brokerage houses raised their projections for India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year, citing faster-than-expected recovery.

Goldman Sachs revised upward its GDP projection for calendar year 2022 to 9.1 percent from the earlier estimate of 8 percent and SBI Research upped its growth forecast to 9.3-9.6 percent for the current fiscal year, while CARE Ratings retained its projection to 9.1 percent with an upward bias.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains on Tuesday to snap a four-day losing streak, while the rupee settled 4 paise lower at 74.43 against the greenback.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning and Treasury yields held a climb as investors awaited a deluge of U.S. economic data and the latest Fed minutes for more insight on price pressures and the economic recovery.

The dollar paused for breath, helping gold prices push higher. Oil extended overnight gains after major oil-consuming economies announced a smaller-than-expected release from their strategic petroleum reserves.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as financials surged, but a continued increase in treasury yields following Fed Chair Powell's re-nomination weighed on high-growth tech stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent, while the Dow rose 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent.

European stocks settled lower on Tuesday amid the return of Covid-19 restriction in Europe and other worries surrounding inflation and interest-rate hikes.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 1.3 percent. The German DAX lost 1.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.2 percent.

